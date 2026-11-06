Chisale steps in with furniture for Immigration

Deputy Homeland Security Minister Norman Chisale has stepped in to replace worn-out office furniture at Immigration Headquarters in Blantyre, donating 21 new chairs and stools.



The donation, made on Thursday, November 5, 2026, followed an impromptu visit to the headquarters, where Chisale inspected working conditions and interacted with officers in the Passport and Permit Sections.



Chisale donated 17 executive chairs and four counter stools after observing that some of the furniture was old and needed replacing, including in the office earmarked for VIP passport services.



He also challenged immigration officers to maintain professionalism, discipline and good customer care, warning them against corruption and urging them to deliver services with integrity and efficiency.

Donated by Norman Chisale

Receiving the furniture on behalf of Director General, Counsel Dennis Chipao, Commissioner for Administration Maxwell Thokozani Makoko thanked the Deputy Minister for the support, saying it would improve the working environment and help officers perform their duties more effectively.



Officers from the two sections welcomed the donation, with some immediately helping to remove the old furniture to make room for the new additions.



The donation comes amid calls for improved public service delivery, with the working environment and conduct of frontline officers remaining important factors in the experience of Malawians seeking passport and permit services.