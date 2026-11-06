Ceelooks bows to public pressure

A furious social media storm has forced a dramatic climbdown at one of Malawi’s high-end beauty salons, with its owner finally returning K450,000 to a bride after days of public outrage over a disputed beauty service.



Cecilia Magaleta Loka, owner of Ceelooks Executive Saloon and wife of media personality Chris Loka, refunded Mrs Ireen Kajawa following mounting demands from Malawians who wanted her to return the money.



The scandal erupted after Kajawa took to social media to expose her disappointing experience at the salon, where she had paid K450,000 for makeup and wig installation ahead of her wedding.



In a video that went viral, Kajawa alleged that Cecilia, a makeup artist, handed the job to a junior stylist whose work failed to meet her expectations. She also accused the stylist of being defiant and claimed she received poor treatment throughout the appointment.



The bride further questioned whether the salon gives ordinary customers the same attention it gives celebrity clients, arguing that paying customers deserve quality service regardless of their social status.



The complaints triggered a wave of criticism, with social media users describing the alleged service as unacceptable for a salon charging such a hefty amount. Several demanded that Loka apologise and refund the bride in full.



Among those who weighed in were popular social media user Tabitha Kayira, who urged Cecilia to return the money, and lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila, who questioned how a bride could have such an experience on her wedding day.



Ceelooks initially responded by expressing regret over the customer’s dissatisfaction, saying it viewed complaints as an opportunity to improve its services. However, the statement did not directly address the allegations about the junior stylist or explain the K450,000 charge.



But the apology did little to stop the backlash, as Malawians continued pressing for a refund, turning the dispute into a major reputational headache for the salon.



Loka has now confirmed that the two parties reached an agreement following what she described as a constructive meeting. According to her apology statement, Kajawa accepted the agreement for a full refund.



Loka also apologised to the bride and others affected by the incident, admitting that Ceelooks had fallen short of the standards expected of the business. She pledged to improve professionalism, customer care and service delivery.