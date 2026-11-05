Ceelooks under fire over K450,000 scandal

Ceelooks Executive Saloon is learning the hard way that a celebrity reputation cannot cover up poor service, as an angry customer’s K450,000 beauty bill has exploded into a social media scandal, with Malawians demanding a full refund.



The high-end salon, owned by Cecilia Magaleta Loka, wife of media personality Chris Loka, is facing fierce criticism after a bride complained that the makeup and wig installation services she paid for left her disappointed on one of the most important days of her life.



Advertisements In a video circulating on social media, the customer accused Cecilia, a makeup artist, of handing her appointment to a junior stylist whose work allegedly fell below expectations. She further accused the stylist of being defiant and claimed she was treated poorly throughout the process.



The customer also questioned whether Ceelooks reserves its best treatment for celebrities while ordinary paying clients are left to endure disappointing services, despite parting with substantial amounts of money.



Ceelooks has since issued a brief apology, expressing regret over the customer’s dissatisfaction and promising to use the feedback to improve its services.



Advertisements However, the statement avoided addressing the specific allegations against the junior stylist and offered no explanation for the K450,000 charge.



“Every concern presents an opportunity for us to serve our clients better,” the salon said.



But Malawians are not buying the soft apology, with many arguing that regretful words cannot compensate a customer whose wedding day was allegedly ruined after paying K450,000 for beauty services.



Advertisements Popular social media user Tabitha Kayira said Cecilia should simply refund the money, questioning why the salon would hold on to payment from a dissatisfied customer.



“If I were Cecilia of Ceelooks I would have refunded the money to the customer complaining. Koma eee she is making good money,” she wrote.



Theresa B Mbewe was even more blunt in a comment on Malawi24’s Facebook page, describing the experience as an insult and demanding a refund.



“Please refund the money. This is an insult, ayi ndithu uku ndikuba,” she commented.



Lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila also took aim at Cecilia, arguing that a wedding day should not become a painful memory because of disappointing beauty services.



“Cecilia LOKA betraying mzimayi mzake tsiku laUkwati shouldn’t be taken rightly. A wedding day means so much to a woman, and a K450,000 service shouldn’t ruin such a day. Noo!” he wrote.



Frank Patel delivered another brutal assessment, questioning how a salon could charge K450,000 and still face accusations of delivering such disappointing work.



“Ceelooks, let’s be honest now. This is daylight robbery. 450k for THIS? My sister, even thieves in broad daylight have shame. Cecilia Magaleta Loka, you took her money like it’s a donation, then delivered something that looks like it was made during load-shedding. Be serious and refund her money,” he posted.