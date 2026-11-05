Ronaldo hangs up Portugal boots

An era that defined Portuguese football has finally come to an end. After more than two decades of breaking records, lifting trophies and carrying a nation’s hopes on his shoulders, Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football.



Portuguese football superstar Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to an extraordinary 23-year journey with the Portugal national team.



Advertisements The 40-year-old forward confirmed the decision through his personal Instagram account, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans, teammates and football figures around the world.



Ronaldo leaves the international stage as Portugal’s most decorated and influential player, having made 234 appearances, scored 146 goals and provided 45 assists for his country.



His legacy extends far beyond statistics. Ronaldo captained Portugal to their historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph, delivering the nation’s first major international trophy.



Advertisements He later helped secure UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, cementing Portugal’s status among Europe’s elite football nations.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also featured in six FIFA World Cup tournaments, becoming one of the most enduring and recognizable figures in international football history.



For millions of supporters, Ronaldo’s departure marks the end of a golden generation that transformed Portugal from hopeful contenders into regular trophy challengers on the global stage.



Advertisements His retirement closes a chapter filled with record-breaking achievements, unforgettable moments and relentless determination that inspired aspiring footballers across generations.



Ronaldo’s announcement comes amid debate surrounding his conduct during Portugal’s recent international fixture, adding another layer of intrigue to the final days of a career that rarely drifted far from the spotlight.