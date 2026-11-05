New Zolokere TDC to ease pressure on Rumphi schools

The commissioning of Zolokere Teachers Development Centre (TDC) is expected to improve the quality of education in Rumphi District by bringing professional support and discussions closer to teachers.



Rumphi District Commissioner Thomas Chigwenembe said the establishment of the centre would end the long journeys teachers previously made to Katowo TDC to discuss challenges affecting the education sector.



Advertisements Director of Education and Sports Fiddes Msowoya described the new facility as a major relief for teachers, saying it would make professional engagements more accessible within their community.



Traditional Authority Zolokere also welcomed the development, noting that teachers would no longer have to travel long distances to share their experiences and discuss issues affecting learners.



The new Zolokere TDC serves seven schools after being separated from Katowo TDC, which previously catered for 17 schools.



Advertisements The development is expected to provide teachers with a more accessible platform for collaboration, professional exchange and discussions aimed at improving learning outcomes.