Medical Council exposes healthcare malpractice

What should have been moments of trust between patients and healthcare providers instead became cases of misconduct, prompting the Medical Council of Malawi (MCM) to crack down on medical professionals and facility managers found to have violated ethical and professional standards.



The Council has found 13 healthcare professionals and institutional managers guilty of various forms of professional misconduct, including carrying out surgical procedures without patients’ consent, administering excessive drug doses and falsifying internship reports.



Advertisements According to a disciplinary report seen by Malawi24, the Council heard 21 cases involving both public and private health facilities. Of these, 13 resulted in guilty verdicts, seven ended in acquittals, while one case was referred for further action.



The cases involved 17 public health facilities and four private health facilities across the country. Those found guilty received a range of penalties, including written warnings, fines, suspensions, mandatory professional training and deregistration.



Among the notable cases, obstetrician and gynaecology specialist Dr Enette Chipungu of Good Hope Medical Centre Limited was found guilty of changing a planned surgical procedure from a transvaginal to a transabdominal approach without first obtaining the patient’s informed consent.



Advertisements Clinical Officer Nelson Msiska was also found guilty of performing a procedure without obtaining the patient’s consent, while the facility’s managing director was faulted for presiding over surgical procedures carried out without proper consent procedures.



The Council ordered the three to undergo training on informed consent, issued written warnings and imposed fines equivalent to 30 percent of the investigation costs.



In another case, Medical Assistant Duncan Chifuniro Banda of Bwaila Hospital was found guilty of inducing labour using an excessively high dose of misoprostol, performing procedures beyond his scope of practice without supervision and selling the drug without authorisation.



Advertisements As punishment, Banda was ordered to undergo mandatory training on labour induction under the supervision of a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist.



The Council further directed that he be deregistered as an intern clinical officer and restart an 18-month internship at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. He was also ordered to refund K15,000 to the complainant.



At Kamuzu Central Hospital, Clinical Officer Andrew Master Mwale was found guilty of failing to consult a pathologist despite being aware of the medico-legal complexity surrounding a post-mortem examination.



The disciplinary findings highlight growing concerns over adherence to professional standards in Malawi’s healthcare sector, with the Council reaffirming its commitment to protecting patients and maintaining public confidence in medical practice.