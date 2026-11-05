HRDC’s deregistration: A victory for Aaron or a crisis for civil society?

The reported deregistration of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) by the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has reopened questions about the organisation’s leadership, governance and accountability, with its Ad Hoc Committee claiming that the development vindicates concerns it has repeatedly raised.



Ad Hoc Committee National Coordinator Sammy Aaron says the decision reinforces the committee’s longstanding position that HRDC has been operating amid serious governance challenges, including failure to hold Annual General Meetings (AGMs), lack of accountability and disregard for constitutional obligations.



Speaking to the local media, Aaron said the committee had consistently raised these concerns and described the reported deregistration as a wake-up call for the current leadership.



He has since urged the leadership to demonstrate humility, accept responsibility and urgently address what he describes as governance failures that have brought the organisation into disrepute.



The development brings renewed attention to the leadership dispute that has divided the coalition, particularly the Ad Hoc Committee’s previous demands for a review of the HRDC constitution, the convening of an AGM and clarification of the powers and mandates of regional committees.



These demands were central to the committee’s position that the organisation needed changes to its governance structures. The reported deregistration has now given those concerns a new dimension, although it does not independently establish that all the allegations raised by Aaron’s committee are accurate.



NGORA’s reported decision also raises questions about the relationship between an organisation’s public responsibilities and its internal obligations. HRDC has been known for its involvement in human rights advocacy and calls for transparency and accountability, making questions surrounding its own governance particularly significant.



For an organisation whose work depends heavily on public confidence, governance challenges can have implications beyond its leadership. Members, activists and communities that have relied on its advocacy may also be affected by uncertainty surrounding its institutional future.



The situation further presents a challenge for Malawi’s civil society movement, where organisations are expected to demonstrate accountability while monitoring the conduct of public institutions. HRDC’s experience could prompt renewed discussion about how civil society organisations manage leadership transitions, constitutional requirements and regulatory compliance.



However, Aaron’s claim of vindication does not necessarily settle the internal dispute or establish that the Ad Hoc Committee’s proposed changes are the solution to the coalition’s current challenges. The current leadership’s position and response to the concerns remain important in understanding the dispute.



The immediate question is whether HRDC’s leadership will address the issues cited by the regulator, resolve the internal disagreements and take steps to restore confidence in the organisation. Its response could have significant implications for the future of one of Malawi’s prominent human rights advocacy coalitions.