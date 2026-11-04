Goshen struggles to make sense of Dedza’s salary figures

Dedza Dynamos’ September and October salary payments have become a subject of questions after sponsor Goshen City raised several discrepancies in the payroll submitted by the club’s officials for approval.



In a leaked letter seen by Wa Ganyu, Goshen City has asked Dedza officials to explain several inconsistencies in the payroll before the salary payments can be processed.



One of the issues concerns head coach Eliya Kananji, whose appointment and salary have raised questions from the sponsor.



Goshen wants to know the exact date Kananji was appointed, the terms of his engagement and when his salary obligations started.



“We request clarification on the exact date he was appointed, the terms of his engagement, and the date on which his salary obligations commenced,” reads part of the letter.



But Kananji is not the only person whose salary has left the sponsor seeking answers.



Goshen has also questioned the chief executive officer’s remuneration, which reportedly shows a different amount in September compared to October, with the latter figure doubling.



The assistant manager’s salary has also attracted attention after the sponsor noted that the amount reflected in September was higher than that submitted for October.



To make matters more interesting, the October payroll reportedly still includes players who have already left the club, including Ben Manda and Alex Orotomal.



“The October payroll continues to include the names of players who are understood to have left the Club, including Ben Manda and Alex Orotomal, alongside other departed players. This raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the payroll submitted for approval,” the letter reads.



Goshen has also demanded an explanation over why players and members of the technical team did not receive their travelling allowances for their trip to Lilongwe to face CIVO, despite the money having been provided.



“We further request a comprehensive report explaining why the players and members of the technical team did not receive their travelling allowances when they travelled to Lilongwe for the match against CIVO,” reads another part of the letter.



With salary figures changing between months, departed players still appearing on the payroll and questions surrounding Kananji’s appointment, Dedza officials now have several issues to explain to their sponsor.



The officials are yet to respond to the concerns raised in the letter, leaving players waiting to know when their September and October salaries will finally reach their pockets.