Chilima family handpicked pathologist for autopsy

Behind the scenes of the tragedy that claimed the life of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, a crucial decision was made long before questions about the crash began dominating public debate.



The Chilima family personally chose the pathologist who would examine his body, a parliamentary inquiry has heard.



Advertisements Former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Samson Mndolo, disclosed the development when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the Chikangawa plane crash.



Mndolo told the committee that Dr Tamiwe Tomoka contacted him and informed him that the Chilima family had appointed him to facilitate the autopsy of the late Vice President’s body.



According to Mndolo, the pathologists initially intended to examine Chilima’s remains only. However, they later sought permission to conduct autopsies on all the victims recovered from the crash site in order to compare injury patterns.



Advertisements He said he informed the pathologists that he lacked the authority to approve such a request and referred the matter to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) through the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC).



The committee later heard that a ministerial team agreed autopsies should be conducted on all the bodies recovered from the aircraft.



Mndolo further revealed that the family of the late Mayi Dzimbiri received the autopsy findings relating to her death.



Advertisements He also told the inquiry that former President Bakili Muluzi telephoned him and advised him to contact Dr Nyirongo, who had custody of all the autopsy results.



Mndolo expressed confidence that the findings were eventually communicated to Muluzi and that all families affected by the crash ultimately received the results.