New maternity wing brings hope to rural mothers in Salima

Expectant mothers in Makiyoni, under Traditional Authority Makiyoni in Salima District, are set to receive maternity services closer to home following the construction of a new maternity wing at Makiyoni Health Centre through the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF).



For years, women in the area have faced difficult journeys to access proper maternity care, with some travelling approximately 18 kilometres to Khombedza Health Centre.



Advertisements Florence Banda, a resident of Makiyoni 2, described the challenges she experienced during her previous pregnancies, saying she endured three-hour motorcycle journeys over poor roads to reach medical assistance when delivering her first two children.



She said the new maternity facility offers hope that other women will no longer have to endure similar journeys while seeking essential maternal healthcare.



Tadala Kalatole, a site agent for I. Molotali Building Contractors, the company undertaking the project, said construction is expected to take four months, equivalent to 120 days.



Advertisements Member of Parliament for the area Maxwell Mnjemu said the maternity wing reflects his vision of improving healthcare access and transforming the lives of women in his constituency.



Mnjemu made the remarks during the launch of the Reformed Constituency Development Fund in the area, where he urged residents to take collective responsibility for protecting and properly managing resources allocated to development projects.



The facility is expected to improve access to maternity services and reduce the burden on pregnant women who currently travel long distances to receive appropriate care.