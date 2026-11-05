Pasuwa picks nine local stars for flames’ Egypt showdown

With a crucial AFCON qualifier looming, Flames coach Kalisto Pasuwa has turned to a blend of local talent and foreign-based experience, naming nine home-based players in his final 24-man squad for Malawi’s double-header against Egypt.



The locally based players will leave for Cairo on Sunday ahead of the first leg against the Pharaohs on November 11, while the foreign-based contingent is expected to link up with the squad in Egypt.



Advertisements Among the home-based players selected are goalkeepers Innocent Nyasulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Precious Masamba (Blue Eagles), who will battle for the number one jersey.



Other locally based players in the travelling squad include Emmanuel Nyirenda, Blessings Mpokera, Yankho Singo, Festus Duwe, Ephraim Kondowe and Gaddie Chirwa.



Pasuwa has largely relied on foreign-based talent, with 15 players earning call-ups from clubs outside Malawi. Notable inclusions are TP Mazembe forward Lanjesi Nkhoma, who returns to the squad after missing the coach’s previous three selections, Mozambique-based attackers Richard Mbulu and Babatunde Adepoju, and Germany-based striker Mwisho Mhango of Hannover 96.



Advertisements The squad, however, will be without several key players. United States-based attacker Mayele Malango is unavailable due to club commitments with Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship playoffs. Defender Denis Chembezi misses out through injury, while goalkeeper William Thole has not been selected because of limited game time at his club.



Malawi will be aiming to boost their hopes in Group B when they face Egypt in Cairo before hosting the return fixture on November 17 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.



The two encounters are expected to play a defining role in the Flames’ quest for a place at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.