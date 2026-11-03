Lilongwe Police have arrested Ephraim Mbewe Malitino, 60, the motorist seen in a viral video threatening and insulting a Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) officer who stopped him for driving without number plates.

Police say Mbewe is in custody and will appear in court as soon as possible to answer four charges, including intimidation.

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National Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Alfred Chimthere confirmed the arrest to Times 360 Malawi and said Mbewe comes from Khamanyenga Village, Traditional Authority Nsabwe, in Thyolo. He urged motorists to obey the law when dealing with traffic officers.

In the video, which spread widely on social media over the weekend, Mbewe questions the officer’s authority, boasts about his connections and threatens him physically.

“Let’s contest. We should see who has connections. Let’s see who is big. Don’t do that with me. I’m even more powerful physically,” he says.

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He also appears to offer the officer money: “What I can do now is to pay you. You should work for me.”

The officer stays calm throughout, and many social media users praised his restraint.

Read more: Mbewe’s arrogance caught on camera

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Shortly after he was sworn in last year, President Peter Mutharika warned his supporters against using “Ana a Dad” number plates and other symbols of presidential privilege. He said his election victory was no licence for anyone to place themselves above the law.