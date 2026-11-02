Nechavava wants more than money from Jomo

Lordmarlven Nechavava is seeking more than financial compensation from Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman following an alleged assault at a fuel filling station, with his demand for a formal apology adding a personal dimension to the legal battle.



Nechavava has sued the mayor, demanding K297.8 million in damages over an incident that allegedly left him with jaw injuries during a confrontation at a fuel queue.



While the amount being claimed has attracted attention, his demand for an apology raises another important question about accountability and the personal impact of the alleged assault.



For Nechavava, the legal action is not only about putting a monetary value on the injuries he says he suffered but also seeking an acknowledgment of the incident through a formal apology.



The confrontation attracted widespread public attention after a video showing the mayor confronting and striking the motorist circulated on social media, sparking debate about the use of physical force by public officials while attempting to maintain order at filling stations.



Jomo previously defended his interventions at fuel stations, saying he was concerned about maintaining order and preventing queue-jumping. He denied beating Nechavava but acknowledged pushing him.



The lawsuit now brings the disagreement into the courts, where the competing positions can be examined through the legal process.



Beyond the K297.8 million demand, the case raises questions about the responsibilities of public officials, citizens’ rights and the forms of redress available to people who allege they have suffered physical harm.



Nechavava’s demand for both compensation and an apology makes the case about more than money, placing personal accountability at the centre of a confrontation that began in a fuel queue.

Blan