Top banner advertisement on Malawi24
Vacancies Jobs
More vacancies

MRA tightens grip on scrap metal exports

Top News
Bwb Scraps- Malawi24
Thieves targeting public infrastructure could soon find it harder to turn stolen water and electricity equipment into money after the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) raised export duty on scrap metal by 40 percent.

The increase comes amid growing concern over the theft and destruction of public infrastructure, with Water Boards and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) counting losses running into billions of kwacha.

MRA Communications Officer Patrick Achitabwino announced the adjustment in Mangochi during the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) Annual General Meeting, saying the move yis intended to discourage the growing theft of infrastructure.

The crackdown comes as thieves continue targeting water meters, pipes and electricity equipment, stripping essential components for sale as scrap metal.

A recent incident in Limbe has exposed the scale of the problem, after police intercepted a 40-foot container loaded with scrap metal and suspected stolen Blantyre Water Board (BWB) equipment.

The container was destined for export to India when officers intercepted it while it was being loaded by a scrap metal dealer. Hidden among the consignment were BWB water meters and network fittings packed in sacks.

BWB says close to 2,000 water fittings were recovered, alongside numerous components from crushed postpaid and prepaid water meters.

The Board says the discovery provides further evidence of how valuable public infrastructure is being destroyed for illegal commercial gain, while urging scrap metal dealers, transporters and exporters to avoid trading in stolen equipment.

Latest vacancies

See all jobs → ✉ Get job alerts by email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement on Malawi24

Vacancies & Opportunities

View all →

Related

Popular News

See this week's top 10 →

Latest News

More latest news →

Discover more from Malawi24

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading