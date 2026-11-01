MRA tightens grip on scrap metal exports

Thieves targeting public infrastructure could soon find it harder to turn stolen water and electricity equipment into money after the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) raised export duty on scrap metal by 40 percent.



The increase comes amid growing concern over the theft and destruction of public infrastructure, with Water Boards and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) counting losses running into billions of kwacha.



Advertisements MRA Communications Officer Patrick Achitabwino announced the adjustment in Mangochi during the Southern Region Press Club (SRPC) Annual General Meeting, saying the move yis intended to discourage the growing theft of infrastructure.



The crackdown comes as thieves continue targeting water meters, pipes and electricity equipment, stripping essential components for sale as scrap metal.



A recent incident in Limbe has exposed the scale of the problem, after police intercepted a 40-foot container loaded with scrap metal and suspected stolen Blantyre Water Board (BWB) equipment.



Advertisements The container was destined for export to India when officers intercepted it while it was being loaded by a scrap metal dealer. Hidden among the consignment were BWB water meters and network fittings packed in sacks.



BWB says close to 2,000 water fittings were recovered, alongside numerous components from crushed postpaid and prepaid water meters.



The Board says the discovery provides further evidence of how valuable public infrastructure is being destroyed for illegal commercial gain, while urging scrap metal dealers, transporters and exporters to avoid trading in stolen equipment.