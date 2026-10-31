HIV is not over, AHF warns as it hits 2 million patient milestone

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) now provides care to more than 2 million people across 15 African countries, including Malawi.



The milestone comes 25 years after the organization began its first programs outside the United States in South Africa and Uganda. AHF plans to expand into four more countries in 2027.



In a report published October 30, 2026, AHF traced its work in Africa to 2001, when access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) remained extremely limited.



At the time, only about 5% of the 21 million people who needed treatment were receiving it. AHF paired direct medical care with advocacy for lower-cost medicines, collaborating with governments and local communities.



HIV treatment also helps prevent transmission: people whose viral load is suppressed do not pass on HIV.



Treatment supports longer, healthier lives and the chance to plan for the future, provided people are diagnosed early, begin treatment promptly, and remain in continuous care.



Dr. Penninah Iutung, AHF Executive Vice President, Global, noted that the achievement reaches beyond patients, improving life for millions of relatives and community members whose loved ones can live and thrive.



However, HIV testing remains insufficient, prevention efforts are falling behind, and many people still lack treatment or leave care.



These challenges put progress at risk and underscore the need for renewed political commitment.



Martin Matabashi, AHF Africa Bureau Chief, stressed that the HIV epidemic is not over.



He called for more efforts to reach people unaware of their status, strengthen prevention, and help everyone who starts treatment continue taking it.