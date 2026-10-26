Mabulabo challenges traditional leadership norms

Inkosi Mabulabo of Mzimba has challenged traditional leaders to embrace education, demonstrating that cultural responsibilities and academic achievement can go hand in hand.



Mabulabo recently graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Unicaf University after four years of balancing his studies with traditional duties, farming and business responsibilities.



He graduated on October 10, saying the journey was not easy as his responsibilities sometimes forced him to suspend his studies before returning to complete his coursework.



“There is time for everything,” he said, explaining how he balances his different responsibilities.



Mabulabo’s academic journey dates back to 2002, when he obtained a diploma in accounting with merit from the Malawi College of Accountancy. He later earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from Exploits University.



His professional career includes working as an internal audit and risk management officer at People’s Trading Centre before becoming finance manager at Hydro Partners Limited. He has also served on the boards of several public institutions, including the Northern Region Water Board, National Library Service and Tobacco Commission.



Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V congratulated Mabulabo, saying his pursuit of higher education reflects the importance of learning within the Ngoni Kingdom and provides an example to young people.



Mabulabo says his studies have also improved his understanding of legal matters, particularly contract and land law, which are important in resolving disputes within his traditional jurisdiction.



“A chief who lacks basic law knowledge risks being misled into making questionable judgements,” he said, arguing that traditional leaders need legal knowledge to make sound decisions.



Mabulabo became chief in 2011 at the age of 31, succeeding his late father under Ngoni customs. He left Ndirande Township in Blantyre to settle in Emfeni, Mzimba, and take up his traditional responsibilities.



Beyond his personal achievements, he has supported young people selected for secondary school and university, while taking part in initiatives to improve learning conditions in rural schools.



“Despite having power, money, trucks, shops and my community to look after, I am still studying,” he said, adding that his motivation is to gain knowledge and inspire others rather than seek employment.



He has also challenged young people to prioritise education over excessive drinking and other activities that do not contribute to their future, saying traditional leaders have a responsibility to promote education through their actions.