Four arrested over K2.1bn macadamia blaze

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested four people suspected of setting fire to a macadamia field, destroying trees worth more than K2.1 billion.



The fire broke out on October 18, 2026, at Kawalazi Tea Estate Company’s Lichenga macadamia field, destroying more than 19 hectares of trees.



Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Devoter Mithi said the damage has been estimated at K2,169,433,357.27.



Mithi said the company’s security officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the fire but failed to contain the flames as they had already spread beyond their control.



The security officers subsequently reported the incident to Nkhata Bay Police Station, prompting police to visit the affected field and assess the destruction.



Intelligence-led investigations later led to the arrest of the four suspects during the night of October 23 into October 24.



The suspects are Davis Mafuleka, 58, Paulos Nkhata, 53, Davie Banda and Mlimakwenda Longwe, 77. All hail from Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay District, according to Mithi.



The four are expected to appear in court to answer an arson charge as police continue investigating the incident.