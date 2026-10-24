Nthalire turns culture into education drive

Nthalire in Chitipa has turned its annual cultural celebrations into a platform for promoting education while preserving the traditions and identity of the Tumbuka people.



The 13th Jeya Chikanda Cultural Celebrations are taking place at Senior Chief Nthalire’s headquarters under the theme, “Promoting Quality Education and Culture in Nthalire.”



The event brings together the Tumbuka people of Chitipa South to showcase their heritage through traditional dances, cultural attire, indigenous foods, historical tools and other cultural displays.



Traditional leaders from Chitipa and Rumphi districts, chiefs from Zambia, Chitipa District Commissioner Charles Mhone, District Council Chairperson Councillor Given Kitha, officials from Karonga District Council and other delegates are attending the gathering.



This year’s theme highlights the need to balance cultural preservation with investment in education, particularly in preparing younger generations for the future.



The celebrations also provide an opportunity for elders to pass cultural knowledge and traditions to young people, ensuring that the community’s identity is preserved for generations to come.



Through the annual gathering, Nthalire is using its cultural heritage to draw attention to education as an important pillar of community development.