Masters adjust as Mpachika, Banda miss Chitipa clash

Masters FC will be without Chisomo Mpachika and Khumbo Banda when they face Chitipa United at Chitipa Stadium this afternoon in the FDH Premiership.



Head coach Peter Mponda confirmed that Mpachika will miss the encounter through injury and suspension, while Banda is unavailable due to personal matters.



“We have all players available except Chisomo Mpachika, who is missing through injury and suspension, while Khumbo Banda is attending to personal issues,” said Mponda.



Masters head into the encounter on the back of an emphatic 4-1 victory over Karonga United and will be looking to maintain that attacking momentum against a Chitipa side that has improved since their first-round meeting.



Mponda acknowledged the challenge posed by the hosts, who are just one point behind Masters and are competing for a place in the league’s top four.



The coach also wants his players to maintain their performance throughout the match after expressing frustration with their second-half display against Karonga, despite scoring four goals.



Masters defeated Chitipa 1-0 in the first round, but Mponda believes the hosts have developed into a stronger side, making this afternoon’s encounter a demanding test.

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