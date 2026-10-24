CCAP Celebrates 150 Years of Changing Lives

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod has reaffirmed its longstanding contribution to Malawi’s spiritual and social development as it celebrates 150 years since its establishment.



Synod Moderator Right Reverend Missie Kananji Spiki said the church had played a significant role in shaping communities and improving people’s lives throughout its history.



Spiki made the remarks on the second day of the anniversary celebrations, which began with a march as congregants and other participants gathered to commemorate the historic milestone.



She emphasised that the church’s mission went beyond preaching the Gospel, extending to initiatives aimed at promoting people’s welfare and addressing community needs.



The moderator’s remarks highlighted the church’s longstanding role in combining Christian teachings with practical contributions to society.



CCAP Blantyre Synod General Secretary Reverend Anderson Juma also underscored the institution’s impact, saying its work had touched individual lives and contributed to the development of the nation.



Juma said the church took pride in the legacy it had built over the years, recognising its contribution to communities and the wider Malawian society.



The celebrations mark 150 years since CCAP Blantyre Synod was established in 1876, providing an opportunity to reflect on its history, service and continuing role in the lives of Malawians.