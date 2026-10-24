Witchcraft claims leave teacher homeless

A bloodied fork and a coffin allegedly seen rolling around inside a school pit latrine have left a deputy headmistress homeless after parents turned against her over claims of witchcraft.



The bizarre incident at Mpamba Primary School in Nkhata Bay reportedly started when some pupils claimed to have witnessed the strange objects, before accusing second deputy headmistress Ancy Kamanga of being responsible.



The accusations sparked anger among parents, who allegedly went on to set fire to Kamanga’s household property on Friday, October 23.



Nkhata Bay District Council spokesperson Chisomo Kambandanga said the parents burnt a sofa set, refrigerator and other household items belonging to the teacher.



The value of the damaged property has not yet been established.



The incident forced police to intervene and rescue Kamanga’s family, taking them to the police station for their safety as tensions mounted.



Nkhata Bay Police spokesperson Sub-Inspector Devoter Mithi said police were pursuing those suspected of taking part in the destruction of the property as investigations continued.



Kambandanga said calm had returned to the school and classes were expected to resume on Monday, October 26.