When love turns sour: Man cries foul after spending fortune on nurse lover

He gave her his money, supported her dreams, paid her bills and bought her an expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max, believing he was investing in a love that would one day take them both to America.



But today, the man says he is left with a broken heart, shattered trust and painful questions about the woman he believed would be his life partner. He is now taking his grievances to the High Court, following a directive from a lower Court in Blantyre.



The man, who spoke to Malawi24, did not want his identity disclosed. For the purposes of this story, he will be referred to as Mabvuto, while the nurse at the centre of the dispute will be called Rute.



Mabvuto alleges that he invested heavily in their relationship, only to feel betrayed when things fell apart.



What began as a relationship reportedly built on love, financial sacrifice and promises of a shared future has descended into a bitter dispute in Blantyre, highlighting the emotional and financial pain men can experience when relationships collapse.



Mabvuto says he supported Rute with rent, food, bills and expenses for her NCLEX examinations, which are required for nurses seeking licensure in the United States. He also claims that he helped her obtain a passport and bought her an iPhone Pro Max with 512GB of storage, which he had brought from abroad.



“I did all these things because I loved her and believed we were building a future together. She promised that we would go to America together after she completed her examinations,” Mabvuto told Malawi24.



He alleges that the relationship changed after Rute completed her examinations in May 2026, claiming that she began treating him differently and showing little appreciation for the support he had provided.



“I started asking myself whether she truly loved me or whether she was only interested in what I could do for her financially. It was painful because I had sacrificed so much to help her,” he said.



Mabvuto claims that the disagreement eventually escalated when Rute sought a court order to prevent him from contacting her or visiting her residence in Blantyre. He alleges that he had been paying rent for the house.



According to Mabvuto, a magistrate dismissed the application on the same day after hearing his side of the matter.



The dispute took another turn when Mabvuto decided to collect his belongings from Rute’s house, including the iPhone he had given her.



He alleges that the visit turned chaotic after Rute and her younger sibling raised an alarm, accusing him of being a thief. The incident reportedly attracted a crowd and police officers from Manase Police Station, in the commercial city.



Mabvuto claims that he eventually recovered his belongings with assistance from local residents, despite objections over the phone.



“I felt hurt because I had given her that phone out of love. I never imagined that we would reach a point where collecting my own belongings would become such a painful experience,” he said.



He further alleges that the relationship’s breakdown was made worse by reports he received about Rute’s relationships with other men. He claims that some of the reports raised questions about her faithfulness, although these allegations have not been independently verified.



The relationship was reportedly known to both families, who had supported the couple. Mabvuto says this made the breakdown even more difficult because he had believed their relationship was heading towards marriage and a shared future.



He also claims that Rute later attempted to reconcile with him through a councillor and traditional leaders, but he was unwilling to accept the efforts because he had lost trust in the relationship.



Mabvuto says he will soon take the matter to the High Court as advised by the Magistrate Court.