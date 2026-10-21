Malawians question Malata’s motives over Suleman

Social media users want to know what prompted Billy Malata to demand Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman’s resignation, with others asking how much he was paid to target the Speaker.



Malata, the Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa Malawi chairperson made the remarks during a press briefing in Lilongwe, where he accused Suleman of lying and attacking Agriculture Minister Loza Mbilizi after the Speaker raised concerns about corruption in the agriculture sector.



Malata also challenged Suleman to address allegations that his office procured laptops without following proper procedures, while calling on him to respect the separation of powers and the impartiality expected of his office.



However, Malata’s intervention has attracted criticism from some Facebook users, who have questioned his motives and why he is calling for Suleman’s resignation.



One commenter, Inno Kwachakale, asked in Chichewa, “Malata wadya zingati kuti uziyankhula zimenezo?” — questioning how much Malata had received to make such remarks.



Another user, Nchita Tony, also questioned Malata’s motives, while other commenters expressed disapproval of his statements.



The reactions suggest that some social media users suspect Malata’s criticism may be motivated by interests beyond his stated concerns about Suleman’s conduct.



Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa Malawi maintains that the fight against corruption must be conducted within legal and constitutional boundaries.



The organisation has called on Suleman to withdraw his remarks, apologise to President Peter Mutharika and the Muslim community, and resign if he can not uphold the dignity and impartiality of his office.