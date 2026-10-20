Navicha vows tougher GBV fight

Women and children should not have to live in fear of abuse, but turning that promise into reality will require stronger action against gender-based violence in Malawi.



Gender Minister Mary Navicha has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending gender-based violence (GBV), saying women and children deserve safety, dignity and freedom from abuse.



Navicha made the commitment on Tuesday in Lilongwe during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare and World Vision Malawi.



Navicha said tackling GBV remains essential to protecting vulnerable people and ensuring women and children can exercise their rights without fear of violence, intimidation or exploitation.



World Vision Malawi National Director Francis Dube says the partnership will enable the organisation to widen the reach of its ongoing programmes.



He says the collaboration will focus on empowering women economically, supporting school feeding initiatives, protecting children and fighting child marriages.