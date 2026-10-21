Three Abahambe returnees arrested

Police in Mangochi have nabbed three men who reportedly returned from South Africa three months ago for breaking into a blanket shop in Mangochi Township and stealing goods worth K2.7 million.



According to Mangochi Police Spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi the suspects are Kaisi Jalasi, 34, Watson Mtuwa, 40, and Muhammad James, 24.



Police say the incident occurred on the night of October 19, 2026, after shop owner Shakira Mussah closed and locked her shop at around 5 p.m only to find the shop broke the following morning.



“On the morning of October 20, she was informed that her shop had been broken into. She found 25 new blankets missing and reported the matter to Mangochi Police Station” Tepani said.



Police Detectives instilled intensive investigations, which saw the arrest of the three within the township and recovered all the stolen blankets from their houses.



Tepani Daudi also said Police found the suspects with various housebreaking tools concealed in a small bag.



The trio will answer charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein once investigations are completed.



Jalasi hails from Kwisimba Village, Traditional Authority Katuli, while Mtuwa and James are both from M’baluku Village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.