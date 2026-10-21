Driver pays K750,000 for killing pedestrian

A reckless driver whose actions cost a pedestrian his life has been fined K750,000, with just K300,000 of the money ordered to go to the bereaved family as compensation.



The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Mponela fined 41-year-old Frank Kaoza on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, after he pleaded guilty to causing death by reckless driving.



The court heard that the incident occurred on September 26, 2026, at around 8pm at Mponela Trading Centre, near Dowa Secondary School junction along the Mtengowanthenga-Madisi M1 road.



According to Mponela Police Station prosecution officer Inspector Modester Mwangosi, Kaoza was driving a Mazda Verisa saloon, registration number BZ 16588, from Mtengowanthenga towards Madisi with two passengers on board.



Upon reaching the junction, the vehicle struck Phillip Aipa, a Senior Health Surveillance Assistant who was crossing the road from left to right.



Aipa sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Mponela Rural Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



During the court proceedings, Mwangosi urged the court to impose a meaningful sentence to deter other motorists from reckless driving, saying such cases were becoming rampant in the area.



In mitigation, Kaoza asked the court for forgiveness, citing his family responsibilities.



Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Jonas Masula fined Kaoza K750,000 or, in default, 12 months’ imprisonment with hard labour.



The magistrate further ordered that K300,000 of the fine be paid to Aipa’s bereaved family as compensation.



Kaoza has since paid the fine.



He hails from Chijere Village, under Senior Chief Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.