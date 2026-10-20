TNM warns WhatsApp users over hacking scare

Your WhatsApp account could be at risk without you knowing it, as reports of hacked accounts emerge among TNM users, prompting the telecommunications company to issue a security warning.



The warning follows reports of WhatsApp accounts being compromised in Malawi and other countries, raising concerns about users’ privacy and the risk of unauthorised access to their messages.



In a security notice, TNM said it was working closely with Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, to help resolve the issue.



The company has urged users to take immediate steps to protect their accounts and prevent unauthorised access.



TNM advised users to enable two-step verification by going to WhatsApp Settings, selecting Account and then Two-step verification.



It also warned users against sharing verification codes or PINs with anyone, saying they should remain private.



Users have further been advised to avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to messages from unknown senders.



The company also urged WhatsApp users to regularly check their linked devices and log out of any unfamiliar devices that could have access to their accounts.



TNM has encouraged users to remain vigilant as efforts to address the reported security issue continue.