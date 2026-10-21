Munthali seeks Haiya’s backing against Mittawa

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive committee member Chimango Munthali has approached president Fleetwood Haiya to seek his support in the race for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) presidency.



Munthali is reportedly interested in challenging incumbent president Gilbert Mittawa in the 2027 elections, as the contest for control of the country’s top-flight football league begins to take shape.



In an exclusive interview with Zodiak, Haiya revealed that Munthali had personally asked whether he would support his candidature. However, the FAM president said he had made it clear that he would remain neutral in the electoral contest.



Despite his friendship with Mittawa, Haiya insisted that he would not endorse any candidate.



Haiya also disclosed that he had personally approached Mittawa after hearing reports that the incumbent did not intend to seek another term. He said he had encouraged Mittawa to reconsider, citing his experience in running the league.



“For the love of this country, I personally asked him to be among those contesting because he is one person who has demonstrated expertise in running the league,” Haiya said.



He, however, dismissed suggestions that his intervention amounted to campaigning for Mittawa, saying his intention was not to influence voters but to leave the decision in their hands.



“I do not vote, and it is not that I am endorsing him. I am simply saying that those who want Mittawa should make their own decision,” he said.



Haiya added that he would not pressure anyone to support a particular candidate, stressing that his position as FAM president required him to remain neutral in the SULOM electoral contest.



He further revealed that, by the time of the interview, only Mittawa and Munthali had personally approached him about the presidency. He said Williams Banda, who has also been linked to the race, had not approached him.ection battle