Airtel Money’s $7bn Listing and the Betting Brands Chasing Malawi’s Mobile Wallets

The phone in your pocket just went global. Airtel Money, the wallet millions of Malawians use to send money home, pay bills and buy airtime, now trades on the London Stock Exchange after an oversubscribed listing that valued the business at about $7bn.

That is a big moment for a service most people here think of as part of daily life rather than high finance. It also shines a light on the companies that live or die by how well they work with those wallets, and few depend on them more than betting brands. Here are six questions worth asking.

Why does Airtel Money’s listing matter in Malawi?

Malawi is a mobile-first country. Cellular connections reached 13.2 million in early 2025 (around 60% of the population), while internet use is far lower; so for many people, the mobile wallet is the bank account.

A London listing tells the world that African mobile money is serious business. For Malawian users, it raises the stakes on the basics, because a wallet valued in billions is expected to work every time a payment is made.

Which betting brands are licensed in Malawi?

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has published its list of licensed operators, and it includes Betway, one of the biggest betting names in South Africa, alongside Betika, betPawa and Premier Bet. MAGLA also opened a new round of applications for sports betting and casino licences this year.

Every one of these brands relies on mobile money to take deposits and pay out winnings. In Malawi, a betting account without smooth Airtel Money or TNM Mpamba payments is a betting account few players will keep.

How do South African brands win players at home?

In South Africa, the casino side of the big betting brands fights hard for new sign-ups, and free spins on registration are one of the main tools. The offers are aimed at South African players and tied to a short list of popular slots.

The 100 free spins no deposit betting sites sit at the top of that competition, because 100 spins without a deposit is a rare offer since most free spins promotions require a first deposit. Operators such as Pantherbet have used offers of this size to stand out in a crowded market.

The value sits in the terms and conditions. Wagering requirements, the maximum cashout and the list of eligible slots decide what those spins are worth, so the headline number means little until the conditions are met. These offers are for South African players aged 18 and over, and they show what the same brands compete on in Malawi, where the fight is over payments rather than spins.

What should players check in the terms?

Four things matter most. The wagering requirement sets how many times winnings must be played through before they can be withdrawn, the maximum cashout caps what can be taken out, eligible games decide which slots qualify and time limits set when everything expires.

In Malawi, there is a fifth check. A withdrawal is only as good as the wallet it lands in, so it is worth knowing how quickly a brand pays out to Airtel Money or Mpamba and whether any charges come off along the way. A generous offer loses its shine if the winnings take days to reach Airtel Money or arrive smaller than expected.

Why are payments the real battleground?

Analysts writing on why investors are watching Malawi argue that fast deposits, reliable withdrawals and mobile money partnerships could matter as much as the betting technology itself. A brand that pays out in minutes earns trust that no advert can buy, and with Airtel Money now answering to London shareholders, the pressure on everyone in the payment chain to perform is only growing.

Reliability is already a live issue for wallet users. The Consumers Association of Malawi has asked the communications regulator to investigate dropped calls, slow internet and delays in mobile money transactions on both major networks.

CAMA’s complaint against Airtel and TNM shows how quickly patience runs out when a payment hangs. Betting brands that build around those frustrations, with clear payout times and quick support, will be the ones Malawian players stick with.

What should players do now?

Set a budget before playing and treat it as money spent on entertainment, not an investment. Read the terms of any offer before claiming it, and play only with brands on MAGLA’s licensed list.

Keep an eye on how each brand handles your wallet, from deposit speed to payout charges, because that is where the real difference shows. As Airtel Money starts its new life as a listed company, Malawian players have every reason to expect the same speed and reliability from the brands they bet with. Betting is for adults aged 18 and over, and if play stops being fun, take a break and talk to someone you trust.