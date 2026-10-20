Scorchers make huge leap in Fifa rankings

Malawi’s women’s national football team, the Scorchers, have climbed 49 places to position 104 in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Tuesday.



The Scorchers have moved from position 153 to 104, marking a significant improvement in their standing among national teams worldwide.



The team collected 1,177.33 points during the period under review, following their recent performances in international competitions.



The improvement comes after the Scorchers featured in the 2026 Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) and the qualification campaign for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.



Scorcher’s latest ranking marks a major step forward for the team as it continues to raise Malawi’s profile in women’s football.