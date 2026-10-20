DPP urged to ditch infighting, fix economy

Malawians are struggling to find fuel, but senior government figures are trading words at each other instead of presenting a united front on the country’s deepening challenges.



The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led administration is being challenged to resolve internal leadership disagreements and prioritise pressing socio-economic challenges affecting Malawians, particularly persistent fuel shortages.



The calls follow a public dispute between Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman and government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba over corruption allegations levelled by the Speaker against some government officials.



The disagreement centres on Suleman’s questioning of Namalomba’s authority to demand evidence to substantiate the allegations, raising concerns about coordination between key government institutions and the handling of corruption-related matters.



Reacting to the development, opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Jesse Kabwira said the dispute was diverting attention from the pressing challenges facing ordinary Malawians.



Kabwira urged the administration to put its house in order and focus on addressing the country’s most pressing problems, including fuel shortages, which continue to disrupt public transport, businesses and other economic activities.



She argued that the government should prioritise issues that directly affect citizens’ livelihoods rather than allow disagreements among its leaders to dominate public discourse.



Political commentator Thomas Chirwa also described the situation as unfortunate, saying it reflected strained relations between the executive and legislative arms of government.



The dispute comes at a time when Malawians expect the government to demonstrate decisive leadership in addressing economic difficulties, improving access to essential commodities and restoring public confidence in state institutions.