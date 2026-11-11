33-32 thriller raises stakes ahead of Northern playoffs

The battle for places in the One Nico Top 12 Netball Tournament national finals is expected to intensify following a dramatic Central Region final that saw Blue Eagles Netball Team edge Civonets 33-32 in Lilongwe on Sunday.



The narrow victory has underlined the growing competitiveness of the tournament, with teams now facing increasing pressure to deliver as the regional playoffs approach their conclusion.



For the Northern Region, the Central Region result offers a glimpse of the level of competition expected when teams meet at Mzuzu Stadium on November 14 and 15, fighting for the three available places in the national finals.



With only three slots at stake, the Northern Region playoffs present a crucial opportunity for participating teams to demonstrate their strength and keep their championship ambitions alive.



Beyond the race for qualification, the closely contested Central Region final has also highlighted the importance of creating competitive platforms where netball players can test their abilities, gain exposure and contribute to the growth of the sport.



One Nico Group Business Development Manager, Chimwemwe Mandalazi, said the organisation was satisfied with the tournament’s progress, describing its sponsorship as a worthwhile investment.



Speaking in Lilongwe on Sunday, Mandalazi said the growing community participation and excitement surrounding the competition demonstrated that the sponsorship was delivering benefits beyond the organisation’s initial expectations.



Netball Association of Malawi Treasurer, Cecilia Mtukule Bondwe, also welcomed the increased participation and competitive nature of the matches, saying they were encouraging signs for grassroots netball development.



The Northern Region qualifiers will now seek to produce teams capable of carrying the region’s hopes into the national finals scheduled for November 28 and 29 in Lilongwe.