Fuel vendor dies in police chase

A young fuel vendor has died in a fire after his motorcycle burst into flames during a police chase in Kanengo, Lilongwe, leaving his friend with serious burns.



Yamikani Jefinala was carrying four 20-litre containers of fuel when the incident occurred, with the fire also triggering unrest that saw angry people block the M1 Road.



Eyewitnesses said Jefinala crashed into a police vehicle that was attempting to block his way during the pursuit. The motorcycle then caught fire, killing him and seriously burning his friend, identified only as Ben.



Jailosi Tchaka, a witness who comes from the same Mkoko Village in Namitete as Jefinala, said the deceased had only started selling fuel three days before his death.



“Yamikani had only started this fuel business three days ago. We come from the same village, Mkoko, in Namitete,” said Tchaka.



The incident sparked anger among people around Kanengo, with some blocking the M1 Road near the Tobacco Commission offices in protest. Police later fired teargas to disperse the crowd and restore order.



Central West Region Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin confirmed Jefinala’s death, describing the incident as an accident.



However, the circumstances surrounding the fire remain unclear, including what caused the motorcycle to burst into flames during the pursuit.



The incident comes amid a Lilongwe City Council crackdown on illegal fuel vending, hoarding and other malpractices linked to persistent fuel shortages.