…as Merab Dvalishvili continues historic run with third title defense of the year at UFC 320…

UFC 320 delivered one of the most thrilling fight nights of the year, as Alex “Poatan” Pereira and Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili both showcased their dominance in stunning fashion.

Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight crown with a devastating first-round TKO, while Dvalishvili once again proved why he is one of the most relentless champions in UFC history, earning his third successful title defense of 2025.

In the main event, Alex Pereira stepped into the octagon for a highly anticipated rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, looking to reclaim the title he once held. From the opening seconds, Pereira displayed incredible composure and precision. Ankalaev tried to close the distance early, attempting to use his wrestling to neutralize Pereira’s striking, but the Brazilian had other plans.

Pereira patiently chopped away at Ankalaev’s legs with powerful calf kicks that visibly slowed him down.Midway through the round, Pereira landed a clean left hook that staggered Ankalaev, followed by a brutal right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas.

Pereira quickly pounced with a flurry of punches until the referee stepped in to stop the fight. The official result came by TKO in Round 1, marking a dominant finish and earning Pereira the title of two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

His performance was a reminder of his unmatched knockout power and calm under pressure traits that continue to make him one of the most feared fighters in the world.The co-main event saw Merab Dvalishvili defend his Bantamweight Championship against Cory Sandhagen in a fight that perfectly displayed his world-class endurance and wrestling dominance.

From the opening bell, Dvalishvili wasted no time imposing his game plan. He pressured Sandhagen with constant movement, mixing striking combinations with explosive takedown attempts. While Sandhagen tried to use his range and footwork to stay on the outside, Merab’s pace was simply overwhelming.

Round after round, Dvalishvili secured multiple takedowns, controlling Sandhagen on the ground and landing short but effective strikes. His conditioning was on full display as he kept pushing forward without slowing down

By the final round, Sandhagen was visibly exhausted, while Dvalishvili continued to dominate both in grappling exchanges and cage control. The judges awarded Dvalishvili a unanimous decision victory, marking his third title defense in a single year — an incredible accomplishment in UFC history.

With this victory, Dvalishvili also became the first UFC fighter ever to record 100 takedowns, breaking yet another record and further establishing himself as one of the most relentless fighters the sport has ever seen.The rest of the UFC 320 card also featured remarkable performances.

Jiri Prochazka pulled off another dramatic comeback, earning a late knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr., while Youssef Zalal stunned fans with a first-round armbar submission victory over Josh Emmett, finishing the fight in just 1 minute and 38 seconds.

Joe Pyfer extended his win streak to three with a rear-naked choke submission over Abus Magomedov in the second round, and Jakub Wiklacz edged Patchy Mix via split decision, handing Mix his second consecutive loss since joining the UFC.UFC 320 will be remembered as it deliver thrilling fights.

Alex Pereira’s devastating TKO victory proved that his power remains unmatched in the light heavyweight division, while Merab Dvalishvili’s dominant third title defense highlighted his consistency, endurance, and growing legacy as one of the best bantamweights of all time in history.

Compiled by Hope mwandenga