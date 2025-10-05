The National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) has urged President Arthur Peter Mutharika to ensure that individuals facing corruption allegations are excluded from his Cabinet and senior government positions, saying doing so would set the tone for an administration founded on integrity and accountability.

In a statement signed by NACA Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa, the Alliance congratulated Mutharika on his election as President, describing it as a moment that has “rekindled the hope of millions of Malawians who yearn for a government that embodies integrity, accountability, and service to the people.”

NACA said the first and most visible test of Mutharika’s leadership lies in the choices he makes in forming his Cabinet, warning that public trust has previously been eroded when individuals accused of corruption were appointed to key positions.

“No individual with ongoing corruption cases should be appointed to Cabinet or any senior government post,” the Alliance stated. “Such individuals should be allowed to fully clear their names before courts of law without the shield of political office.”

Kaiyatsa said exempting them at this stage would send a strong message that the new administration values justice over patronage and service to the people over personal connections. “This decision will not only inspire confidence among Malawians but also reassure development partners and investors that Malawi is committed to a clean break from the past,” Kaiyatsa added.

Beyond Cabinet appointments, NACA urged Mutharika to prioritise the revival of key accountability institutions that have, in its view, lost credibility and effectiveness. These include the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), the Office of the Director of Public Declarations of Assets, and the Office of the Auditor General.

“The ACB has been reduced to tackling petty crimes while high-level corruption goes unchallenged. Its credibility collapsed after the scandal involving the secret recording of the then Director,” NACA lamented.

On the DPP, the Alliance accused the office of failing to prosecute major corruption cases and controversially dropping others, even against Parliament’s advice. It called for an investigation into the DPP’s conduct, the possible appointment of a new Director, and the revival of improperly withdrawn cases.

NACA also questioned the effectiveness of the FIA and the Office of the Director of Public Declarations of Assets, saying both institutions have failed to deliver visible results, while the Auditor General’s reports have largely gone unacted upon, allowing impunity to thrive.

To address these systemic failures, NACA recommended that Mutharika establish an independent, high-level task force to review and reform these oversight bodies, comprising representatives from the judiciary, Parliament, civil society, and development partners.

“Your Excellency, history has placed in your hands a defining moment,” Kaiyatsa stated. “The path you choose now, beginning with Cabinet appointments and institutional reforms, will determine not only the direction of your administration but also the future of Malawi’s democracy.”

He concluded that NACA stands ready to support Mutharika’s government in rebuilding public trust and restoring integrity in leadership.