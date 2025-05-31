Torrential rains have caused devastating floods in central Nigeria, resulting in at least 110 deaths, according to officials. The disaster occurred in Niger State, where the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (Nsema) reported that surging floodwaters submerged and washed away over 50 residential houses with their occupants in the town of Mokwa.

The Nigerian government has expressed its “profound sorrow” over the floods and directed security and emergency agencies to assist in the search and rescue operation. According to authorities, the rescue operation is ongoing and it is alleged that more people are still at risk.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned of heavy downpours in at least 15 of the country’s 36 states. Statistics show that Nigeria experiences flooding almost every rainy season.

In 2022, Nigeria also experienced severe flooding which forced around 1.3 million people out of their homes and caused more than 600 deaths.

