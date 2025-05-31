Rodwell Munyenyembe was a Malawian politician who served twice as Speaker of the National Assembly, from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2004 until his death on June 27, 2005. He died four days after collapsing in parliament during a heated session where a motion to impeach then-President Bingu wa Mutharika was tabled.

The motion, raised by United Democratic Front (UDF) Member of Parliament, late Lucius Banda, accused President Mutharika of violating the constitution and misusing government funds. Interestingly, the UDF had initially backed President Mutharika, who took office in 2004 under their banner. However, he later defected to form the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

On the day of the motion, Lucius Banda moved to indict President Mutharika, citing serious constitutional and legal breaches. As Speaker Munyenyembe rose to bang his gavel, he lost balance and fell, suffering a severe stroke. He was subsequently flown to a South African hospital, where he had a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Munyenyembe’s collapse led to an indefinite recess in parliament, delaying crucial votes, including the budget. Notably, before his speakership, Munyenyembe worked as a teacher and served as a cabinet minister under Hastings Kamuzu Banda and Bakili Muluzi.

Born on January 1, 1936, in Nthalire, Chitipa District, Munyenyembe studied at a teachers’ college in Domasi and later received certificates in deaf education and audiometry from Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of London, respectively.