The introduction of a night market in the city of Blantyre has brought great excitement and happiness to the people living in the surrounding areas.

Residents have warmly welcomed the initiative, seeing it as a major step towards economic growth and increased business opportunities.

Stain Jali, a resident of Ndirande, has praised the Blantyre City Council for its decision to establish the night market, describing it as a game-changer for local traders.

According to Jali, this move is proof that economic activities will continue to expand, as people will now have the freedom to engage in business at any time they wish.

Many believe that the night market will not only boost trade but also improve the livelihoods of vendors who depend on daily sales to sustain their families.

With extended business hours, traders will have more opportunities to sell their goods, while consumers will enjoy greater convenience in shopping beyond the usual daytime market hours.

As Blantyre continues to grow, initiatives like the night market demonstrate the city’s commitment to fostering economic empowerment and enhancing the urban trading environment.