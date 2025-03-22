The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Malawi Government of stealing money that was meant for the Shire Valley Transformation Program in Chikwawa district.

DPP regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha made the revelation on Sunday in Chikwawa during the political rally the party had organised.

The rally was organised to beef up the party as the country is preparing to go for general elections on the 16th of September this year.

Speaking to the crowd of people that gathered at Chikwawa Community Stadium, Mchacha said that the operations of the Shire Valley Transformation Program in the district have been halted as the funders of the program including the major donor, the World Bank have rejected to continue supporting the Program with its funds citing massive looting of money by the government.

According to Mchacha, the World Bank is not contented with the progress of the Program as the Program has taken a long time when compared with funds that have been channelled to the Program since its inception.

He further said that the Shire Valley Transformation Program was started when the DPP was in power under his Ministry of Irrigation, where tremendous achievements were made.

“I want to tell you, people of the Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje, that your districts are very rich. Your districts feed the whole country with electricity and sugar. Electricity is produced here at Kampichira and Sugar by Illovo at Nchalo, but the Chakwera government is failing to utilize them for the benefit of the duo districts,” he said.

Mchacha further blamed the Chakwera administration for lying to the people of the Shire Valley districts over the constructions of Sidik Mia and Gwanda Chakuwamba highway for Chapananga and East Bank roads, respectively.

He said that Chakwera has been repeatedly saying that his government will construct the two roads in the names of Sidik Mia and Gwanda Chakuwamba in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts, respectively, but to no avail.

This is a clear indication that the Chakwera government does not care about the people of the Shire Valley. Don’t vote for him again, as he has demonstrated a lack of leadership skills and love for you, the people of the Shire Valley.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Moses Kumkuyu was not immediately available to comment on the developments.

But speaking earlier at the rally, the Campaign Director for DPP in the South, Ben Khuleya, condemned the member of parliament for Chikwawa North Constituency, Owen Chomanika, for banning some traditional leaders from attending the rally.

He said that DPP supported Chomanika to win the Chikwawa North Constituency in the 2019 elections but is now attacking the party that led him into the parliament building, describing him as a shameful and unappreciative politician.

Khuleya further said that as the party, Chomanika, who is also the Minister of Climate Change, should forget reclaiming the seat for Chikwawa North Constituency on 16th September, saying people in the area have lost trust in him.

According to Khuleya, Chomanika is a greedy politician who did not deserve another term to represent the people of the Chikwawa Constituency.

“Go and inform him that we don’t care about him. He dumped our party and partnered with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a failed government. You have also sneaked out over 200 youths, preventing them from being part of our rally, which is also a sign of defeat come on 16th September this year’s general elections,” Khuleya said.

Chomanika was not available to comment on the matter as his phone went unanswered after several attempts.

Some notable figures who graced the rally included the national director of youths, Norman Chisale; the director of women in the South, Maria Mainja; the party’s patron, DR. Joseph Mwandidya; and Yeremia Chihana.

By Macmillan Mozeyo