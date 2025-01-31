A diplomatic row has erupted between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two leaders have engaged in a war of words, escalating tensions within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and raising concerns over regional stability.

The friction between the two presidents stems from allegations that Rwanda has been supporting armed groups operating in eastern DRC, a claim that Kigali has repeatedly denied.

South Africa, a key member of SADC, has been actively involved in military operations in the DRC, with its forces working alongside Malawi and Tanzania to restore peace in the conflict-ridden region.

The latest exchange of words began when reports surfaced that President Ramaphosa had issued a stern warning to Rwanda, cautioning Kigali against any further aggression in the DRC.

However, President Kagame quickly dismissed the remarks, questioning whether the South African leader had even addressed him directly.

“I don’t remember Ramaphosa giving a ‘warning’ to me. Maybe he spoke in his local language, which I don’t understand,” Kagame responded sarcastically.

His statement suggests that he does not recognize Ramaphosa’s authority to dictate Rwanda’s foreign policy, further underlining the deepening rift between the two leaders.

South Africa has taken a firm stance on the instability in eastern DRC, positioning itself as a regional power advocating for peace and stability.

Ramaphosa’s administration has pledged military support to SADC forces battling rebel groups in the region. However, Rwanda’s alleged involvement in the crisis has complicated diplomatic efforts, with Pretoria increasingly critical of Kigali’s role.

South Africa’s concern is not just about regional security but also about protecting its soldiers stationed in the DRC under the SADC mission. Any hostilities involving Rwanda could put South African troops at risk, making the situation even more precarious.

Kagame’s defiant tone signals that Rwanda is unlikely to back down in the face of regional pressure. His government has long accused SADC countries, including South Africa, of unfairly targeting Rwanda while ignoring the broader complexities of the DRC crisis. Rwanda has maintained that its involvement in the DRC is purely defensive and that it has no expansionist agenda.

The growing animosity between Kagame and Ramaphosa could have significant consequences for diplomatic relations within SADC. If tensions continue to rise, it could weaken regional cooperation and make peace efforts in the DRC even more difficult. The situation also poses challenges for African Union-led mediation efforts, which require unity among regional leaders to succeed.

The verbal exchanges between Kagame and Ramaphosa highlight the fragile nature of regional diplomacy in Africa. While both leaders have different perspectives on the DRC conflict, a prolonged diplomatic standoff could derail efforts to bring stability to the region.

It remains to be seen whether SADC, the African Union, or other regional bodies will step in to mediate between the two leaders. With the DRC conflict continuing to claim lives and displace thousands, diplomatic tensions between Rwanda and South Africa could further complicate an already volatile situation.

For now, the world watches as Kagame and Ramaphosa continue their war of words, with potential repercussions not only for their respective nations but for the entire region.