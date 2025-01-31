Civil Service United has given Masiya Manda the green light to leave the club after agreeing to activate his contract buyout clause. The development brings Manda’s proposed move to either Mighty Wanderers Football Club or FCB Nyasa Big Bullets a step closer.

Manda’s future had been the subject of intense speculation in January, with both Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets expressing interest in securing his services. Despite initial resistance from Civil Service United, Manda’s determination to leave the club has finally paid off.

According to a letter from Civil Service United CEO Edgar Chipalanjira to Manda’s manager, Robert Baggio Ng’ambi, the club has accepted Manda’s proposal to buy out his contract for MK10 million. Chipalanjira urged Manda’s camp to make the payment promptly, enabling the club to initiate the process of finding a suitable replacement.

“After thorough consultations, I am pleased to report that we have accepted your proposal to pay the said sum of MK10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Kwacha) as contained in your letter,” reads part of the letter. “We hope this will be done with urgency so that we can facilitate the process of replacing him.”

With the buyout clause now activated, Manda is free to negotiate with other clubs, and a move to either Mighty Wanderers or FCB Nyasa Big Bullets is now a strong possibility.