Malawi Law Society (MLS) has suspended lawyer Gift Nankhuni and his law firm of G.Nankhuni and partners for six months for misconduct.

According to a letter released and signed by MLS secretary Gabriel Chembezi, Nankhuni has been suspended after the disciplinary committee found him guilty of fraudulent or improper conduct in the discharge of professional duty and engaging in misconduct that brought the profession of law into disrepute contrary to section 89(2)(b) and 89(2)(J)of the act respectively” reads part of the notice.

According to the statement, Nankhuni has been ordered to pay remittances amounting to close to K448 million ( K477, 895, 833.33) and K500 thousand costs of a disciplinary hearing.

The society has further advised Nankhuni and his company to hand over all documents and property, including sums of money of his clients to another legal practitioner.

Clients have further been advised to follow up on their files and report to MLS for any misconduct of the firm.