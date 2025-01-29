The hip-hop community has been buzzing like a hive of bees following Ace Jizzy’s new song titled “Dodi Dodi,” which includes the line “Gattah asabulidwe,” meaning “Gattah should be left out.” This has ignited a lively discussion online.

Just eight days ago, Lilongwe-based hip hop artist Ace Jizzy released his new track “Dodi Dodi.” The song lists urban Malawian musicians in the context of a football match, showcasing many artists with impressive performances.

In contrast, hip-hop artist Gattah is mentioned as a substitute for underperformance, highlighting how sometimes even the best can sit on the bench.

Gattah

As the narrative unfolds, Jizzy mentions several Malawian artists, including Tay Grin, Mwanache, Phyzix, Gwamba, and many others, who are noted for their great performances. This has prompted many to question why Gattah has been mentioned as being expelled from the game.

In a recent interview, Jizzy took the opportunity to clarify his intentions behind the song, which is believed to be a diss aimed at Gattah by other hip-hop audiences. “I am denying that this song was made to target Gattah, as I have no problems with him.

The song is meant to celebrate my fellow artists who have passed away, like Tremour and veteran Lucius Banda, who are also referenced,” he explained.

Moreover, he emphasized that “Dodi Dodi” is a celebration of Malawian artistry. To enhance its appeal, he crafted it in the style of football commentary, likening the music scene to a vibrant football match where every player has a role to play. This creative approach not only engages listeners but also adds depth to the message.

“The message conveyed in the song mirrors a football match; hence, saying Gattah should be excluded is typical, as any player can be substituted, and that doesn’t indicate a diss,” he pointed out.

As the proverb goes, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater,” suggesting that one shouldn’t overlook the good while focusing on the negative.

To further illustrate his point, he added, “I even mentioned that artist Teddy often receives warning cards, and Eli Njuchi is the top goal scorer in the match, illustrating what typically occurs in a football game.”

Meanwhile, in a twist of events, Gattah, the Blantyre-based hip-hop artist that many believe is being dissed, shared his perspective during an interview.

“I don’t know anything about that, so if you say I’ve been mentioned in a song that pretends to be a football match, I would argue that I’m not a football player; I’m a musician, so let that sink in,” he remarked defiantly.

As the debate continues to unfold, the hip-hop community remains on high alert, eager to see how this musical match will play out in the days to come.