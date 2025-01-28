Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change Owen Chomanika has disclosed that Malawi Defence Force Soldiers will be deployed in the Zomba Mountain to protect forest plantation, which is under threat from escalating illegal forest harvest.

The minister disclosed the deployment of MDF Soldiers at Kuchawe Sunbird Hotel in Zomba during a stakeholders meeting, which was convened to discuss escalating illegal harvest in the forest plantation and solutions to address the malpractice.

He observed that illegal harvest has taken place on Zomba Mountain at the expense of Mulunguzi Dam which supplies water to Zomba City and other surrounding areas.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Owen Chomanika.

“We will bring in the MDF to patrol the forests. Records show that eight forestry rangers that were deployed to patrol the forests in the country were killed in 2024 by illegal sawyers,” he said.

Chomanika, therefore, appealed to Zomba City residents to cooperate with all strategies that are meant to protect the forest from depletion.

He also warned forestry staff against indulging in corrupt practices, saying his ministry would not tolerate those who facilitate the illegal harvest of trees in the forests.

Chomanika called on courts to give stiffer punishment to those found guilty of illegal harvesting in the forest and those who aid illegal harvest.

Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Region, Chikondi Chingadza said police will also play an active role in protecting the forest against illegal harvest.

She observed that the illegal harvest of trees in the forest is an organized crime

Taking his turn, Senior Chief Mlumbe called on stakeholders to collaborate in protecting the forest against illegal harvest.

He said the illegal harvest of trees in the mountain is at the expense of the ecosystem, tourism and water supply.

Some of the stakeholders that attended the meeting were; government officials, officers from the MDF and the Malawi Police Service, officials from the Southern Region Water Board, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Traditional Chiefs, Ward Councillors and business people.