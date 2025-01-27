The former ruling, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has refused to publicise the actual date of its primary elections, which will determine the candidates to represent the party in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September this year.

In an interview with local media, Shadric Namalomba, who is a spokesperson for DPP, emphasized that the party is not yet ready to disclose its plan for the primary elections.

“At this moment, we are not committed to any particular date, but the central executive committee will meet very soon to set up the date once the secretary has come up with the comprehensive plan,” he said.

He added that the number of delegates and the method to be used during the primary elections will be considered by the central committee.

Some of the major political parties, including the Malawi Congress Party have already announced the dates of their primary elections.