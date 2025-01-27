The Concerned Citizens of Malawi are urging the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to immediately halt the procurement process of a contentious technology machine and redirect the funds towards addressing the country’s pressing economic and social challenges.

In a press statement signed by Edwards Kambanje, the group under the banner “The people power movement,” says MACRA’s decision to procure this technology reeks of political manipulation, economic irresponsibility, and disregard for the pressing needs of Malawians. The move is seen as a blatant attempt to undermine the freedoms of Malawians and prioritize a political agenda over public needs.

“This scheme, shrouded in secrecy and devoid of public consultation, raises serious questions about the motives behind such a procurement,” the statement reads. “MACRA, an institution that should prioritize the regulation of communications to enhance service delivery, has instead chosen to align itself with a political agenda designed to infringe upon the freedoms of Malawians.”

The Concerned Citizens expressed concern that at a time when Malawi is grappling with skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, and dwindling public services, MACRA’s decision to allocate vast sums of taxpayers’ money towards this dubious technology is a gross misuse of power.

“Hospitals lack essential drugs, schools are overcrowded, and infrastructure is in a state of disrepair, yet MACRA dares to propose such a wasteful expenditure. This decision is not just an affront to fiscal prudence but a gross display of indifference to the plight of ordinary Malawians,” the statement said.

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi demanded that MACRA and the government halt the procurement process and redirect funds towards addressing Malawi’s urgent economic and social challenges.

“We call upon all Malawians to rise and reject this gross misuse of power,” the statement reads. “Civil society organizations, opposition parties, and all well-meaning citizens must unite to hold MACRA accountable and ensure that this misguided plan is stopped in its tracks.”

The group further said it will not rest until justice prevails and this nation is steered back onto the path of democracy, accountability, and economic stability, warning that if this plan is allowed to proceed, it will have far-reaching consequences for democracy and human rights in Malawi.