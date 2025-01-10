Aspiring Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City South East Constituency, William Kaweche, engaged with journalists on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at Aucha Lodge in Mzuzu, where he detailed his vision for the upcoming tripartite elections scheduled for September 2025.

Kaweche, who spent the afternoon discussing his priorities, emphasized his commitment to bringing sustainable development to the constituency.

Highlighting critical issues such as inadequate infrastructure and water scarcity, he said his decision to contest is rooted in the desire to uplift the standard of living for residents.

“My goal is to ensure that Mzuzu City South East Constituency becomes a model of development. We need better road networks to connect communities and improve access to clean water, especially for those in underserved areas,” Kaweche said.

Currently running as an independent candidate, Kaweche stated he is open to aligning with a political party, provided its values and vision resonate with his principles and the needs of the constituency.

“For me, it’s not just about the politics; it’s about the people. Any partnership must prioritize the well-being of Mzuzu City South East,” he explained.

Kaweche also took the opportunity to highlight his tangible contributions to the community, which he believes demonstrate his commitment and capability as a leader. These include Rehabilitating the Chiputula Police Unit, which had been in a state of disrepair, Kanthenthe Road to improve accessibility and ease transportation for residents, and clearing a K700,000 community water bill to ensure uninterrupted water supply for households.

“These are just a few examples of what we can achieve when we work together. My leadership will be about action, not promises,” Kaweche assured.

As the September elections draw closer, he urged voters to critically evaluate candidates based on their track records and dedication to serving the people. He stressed the importance of electing leaders who prioritize development and inclusivity.

“I am ready to work hand-in-hand with the people of Mzuzu City South East. Together, we can build a future where everyone has access to essential services and opportunities to thrive,” he concluded.

Kaweche’s bold agenda sets the stage for what is shaping up to be a competitive race in the constituency, with voters keen to see meaningful change in the coming years.