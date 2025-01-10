Helen Buluma, Presidential Advisor on Fuel, has issued a scathing warning, threatening to expose greedy politicians who are exacerbating Malawi’s debilitating fuel crisis, which has left citizens struggling to access necessities.

In a Facebook post, the former CEO of the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) condemned the selfish interests of some politicians hindering efforts to resolve the country’s debilitating fuel crisis, which is now in its fourth month.

Buluma voiced her frustration at the stagnant situation, highlighting the alarming surge in maize prices to MK75,000 per bag, driven by soaring transportation costs. Despite the widespread suffering, she lamented that those in power seem more concerned with protecting their interests than with alleviating the plight of ordinary Malawians.

“I have been here before, and sadly, I thought things would be different,” Buluma wrote. “But nothing has changed. It’s either they benefit at the expense of the poor or forget about fixing the crisis.”

Buluma warned that she would not hesitate to “name and shame” those responsible for perpetuating the crisis, emphasizing that the interests of the powerful few should not take precedence over the needs of the many.

The threat to “name and shame” those responsible for perpetuating the crisis serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for leadership that prioritizes the welfare of all Malawians, not just a privileged few.

The fuel shortage in Malawi has taken a turn for the worse this week, with the commodity now selling at exorbitant prices on the black market.

Instead of the recommended pump price of K2,530 per litre, fuel is being sold at staggering prices ranging from K7,000 to K10,000 per litre, further exacerbating the hardship faced by Malawians.