A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Mzimba for allegedly killing his 36-year-old neighbour following a heated argument.

Emanuel Panganani, also known as Cosmas, from Mtola Village under Traditional Authority M’mbelwa, is accused of stabbing Albert Zimba in the head on January 2, 2025.

The incident occurred near Manyamula Trading Center as Zimba was walking home from a local bar, according to Mzimba Police spokesperson Mariah Banda.

Zimba was initially treated at Mzimba District Hospital but was later referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital for advanced care. Unfortunately, he died shortly after midnight on January 3, 2025. A medical report confirmed that he succumbed to a severe head injury.

Police investigations revealed that Panganani has a history of violence. In 2019, he was charged with a similar crime and was out on bail from the High Court. He is also reportedly wanted in South Africa for another murder case.

Both Panganani and Zimba lived in the same village, leaving the community in shock. Panganani initially fled but was later apprehended by the police. He is expected to face charges of murder under Section 209 of the Penal Code.

This case has raised concerns about the dangers of releasing repeat offenders into communities without adequate supervision.