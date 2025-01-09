Some Malawians have called on the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) to carry out their duties professionally.

This appeal follows a joint statement issued by the two security agencies condemning the rising wave of political violence reportedly instigated by certain political parties, civil society organizations, and individuals.

The statement, co-signed by MDF Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri and MPS Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu, warned those responsible for political violence and hate speech, stressing that such actions violate Malawi’s laws.

The statement reads, in part:

“The two security institutions believe that Malawians have the right to live their lives free from fear of political violence. MDF and MPS, therefore, strongly warn all those involved in the said acts that these are crimes punishable under the laws of Malawi.”

The security agencies also assured Malawians that they are taking all necessary measures to address political violence and protect citizens and their property.

Both institutions emphasized the growing use of social media and public forums as platforms for spreading hate speech and inciting violence. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability, urging all citizens to respect the rule of law.

In response, members of the public have expressed mixed reactions to the statement. While many welcomed the warning and pledged support for efforts to curb violence, others called for impartiality and professionalism in the operations of both the MDF and MPS.

“They should lead by example and ensure that their interventions are non-partisan and based on justice,” said a resident from Blantyre.

Political violence has become a pressing issue in Malawi, particularly as the nation approaches another election season. Observers have urged stakeholders, including political leaders and civil society organizations, to promote peaceful dialogue and unity.

As security forces commit to restoring order, Malawians remain hopeful that the measures being implemented will lead to a safer and more stable environment for everyone.